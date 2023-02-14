Williamsville topped New Berlin 51-46 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time New Berlin and Williamsville played in a 50-44 game on January 10, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Williamsville faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For results, click here. New Berlin took on Auburn on February 7 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.