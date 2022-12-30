Williamsville escapes Tolono Unity in thin win 51-48

Williamsville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Tolono Unity 51-48 at Tolono Unity High on December 30 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Pleasant Plains and Williamsville took on Waverly South County on December 21 at Waverly South County High School. Click here for a recap
