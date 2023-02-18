Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Williamsville did exactly that with a 69-33 win against Deer Creek-Mackinaw for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Williamsville faced off against Pinckneyville . For a full recap, click here. Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Tolono Unity on Feb. 11 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap.

