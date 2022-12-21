Williamsville mows down Waverly South County 55-27

Williamsville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Waverly South County 55-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 13-4 lead over Waverly South County.

The Bullets opened an immense 32-7 gap over the Vipers at halftime.

Williamsville charged to a 46-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 9-8 points differential.

