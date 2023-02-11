Williamsville stretched out and finally snapped Pinckneyville to earn a 57-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 11-8 lead over Pinckneyville.

The Bullets opened a modest 21-16 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Pinckneyville tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-33 in the third quarter.

The Bullets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-14 edge.

