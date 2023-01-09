Williamsville paints near-perfect picture in win over Athens 61-33

Williamsville left no doubt on Monday, controlling Athens from start to finish for a 61-33 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 9.

Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over Athens after the first quarter.

The Bullets fought to a 26-20 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Williamsville jumped to a 40-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bullets outscored the Warriors 21-7 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.