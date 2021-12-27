Williamsville pockets narrow victory over Havana 46-44

Williamsville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Havana 46-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Havana came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Williamsville 37-32.

The Bullets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 14-7 to finish the game in style.

