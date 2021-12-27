Williamsville pockets narrow victory over Havana 46-44

Williamsville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Havana 46-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Havana took on Carthage Illini West on December 18 at Havana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Havana came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Williamsville 37-32.
The Bullets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 14-7 to finish the game in style.
