Williamsville posts win at Tremont's expense 75-62

Tremont was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Williamsville prevailed 75-62 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 15-6 lead over Tremont.

The Bullets registered a 38-23 advantage at intermission over the Turks.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Tremont fought to within 53-50.

The Bullets held on with a 22-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

