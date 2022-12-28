Williamsville posts win at Tremont's expense 75-62

Tremont was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Williamsville prevailed 75-62 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Williamsville a 15-6 lead over Tremont.
The Bullets registered a 38-23 advantage at intermission over the Turks.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Tremont fought to within 53-50.
The Bullets held on with a 22-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Waverly South County and Tremont took on Fisher on December 16 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.
