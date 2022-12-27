Williamsville routs Havana 74-30

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Williamsville broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 74-30 explosion on Havana in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
Last season, Williamsville and Havana faced off on December 27, 2021 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Waverly South County and Havana took on Elmwood on December 16 at Havana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
