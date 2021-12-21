Williamsville squeezes past Athens 52-47

Williamsville upended Athens for a narrow 52-47 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Bullets moved in front of the Warriors 11-9 to begin the second quarter.
Williamsville registered a 24-16 advantage at intermission over Athens.
Athens came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Williamsville 34-33.
In recent action on December 16, Athens faced off against New Berlin and Williamsville took on Pleasant Plains on December 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
