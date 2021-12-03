Williamsville tackles Carlinville 51-26

Williamsville earned a convincing 51-26 win over Carlinville for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.

The first quarter gave the Bullets a 12-10 lead over the Cavaliers.

The Bullets' shooting moved to a 23-15 lead over the Cavaliers at the intermission.

The Bullets jumped on top to a 39-22 bulge over the Cavaliers as the fourth quarter began.

