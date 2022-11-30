Williamsville thwarts Beardstown's quest 63-53

Williamsville grabbed a 63-53 victory at the expense of Beardstown in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.
Last season, Williamsville and Beardstown faced off on December 1, 2021 at Williamsville High School. For more, click here.
