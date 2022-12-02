 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Williamsville wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Carlinville 52-14

  • 0

Williamsville offered a model for success with a convincing 52-14 victory over Carlinville on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Williamsville and Carlinville played in a 51-26 game on December 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News