Williamsville wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Carlinville 52-14

Williamsville offered a model for success with a convincing 52-14 victory over Carlinville on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Williamsville and Carlinville played in a 51-26 game on December 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.