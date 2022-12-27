Winchester West Central Coop blitzes Virden North Mac in dominating victory 55-33

Winchester West Central Coop ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Virden North Mac 55-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
Winchester West Central Coop drew first blood by forging a 13-10 margin over Virden North Mac after the first quarter.
The Cougars' shooting moved in front for a 30-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Winchester West Central Coop charged to a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with a 10-6 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Winchester West Central Coop and Virden North Mac squared off with December 11, 2021 at Winchester West Central Coop last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Winchester West Central Coop faced off against Waverly South County and Virden North Mac took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 21 at Virden North Mac High School. For a full recap, click here.
