Winchester West Central Coop blitzes Virden North Mac in dominating victory 55-33

Winchester West Central Coop ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Virden North Mac 55-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

Winchester West Central Coop drew first blood by forging a 13-10 margin over Virden North Mac after the first quarter.

The Cougars' shooting moved in front for a 30-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Winchester West Central Coop charged to a 45-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Cougars added to their advantage with a 10-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.