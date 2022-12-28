Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op edges Westville in tough test 46-43

Mighty close, mighty fine, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op wore a victory shine after clipping Westville 46-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
