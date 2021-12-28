Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op imposes its will on Kansas Tri-County Coop 58-27

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Kansas Tri-County Coop 58-27 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
In recent action on December 18, Kansas Tri-County Coop faced off against Tuscola and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 21 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.