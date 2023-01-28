Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op slips past Brownstown-St. Elmo 51-44

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-44 over Brownstown-St. Elmo in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
The last time Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Brownstown-St Elmo played in a 61-43 game on January 7, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Effingham St Anthony. For a full recap, click here.
