Winning recipe: Lincoln broils Alton 35-17

Stretched out and finally snapped, Lincoln put just enough pressure on Alton to earn a 35-17 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
Recently on December 20 , Lincoln squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Railsplitters' shooting struck to a 23-4 lead over the Red Birds at halftime.
Lincoln's supremacy showed as it carried a 32-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.