Winning recipe: Pana broils Flora 50-40

Pana notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Flora 50-40 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Flora authored a promising start, taking advantage of Pana 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Pana's offense darted to a 22-14 lead over Flora at halftime.
Pana's position showed as it carried a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 19-19 draw, which were all the Panthers needed.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.