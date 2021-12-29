Winning recipe: Pana broils Flora 50-40

Pana notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Flora 50-40 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Flora authored a promising start, taking advantage of Pana 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Pana's offense darted to a 22-14 lead over Flora at halftime.

Pana's position showed as it carried a 31-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 19-19 draw, which were all the Panthers needed.

