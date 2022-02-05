Winning recipe: Pana broils Taylorville 60-43

Pana put together a victorious gameplan to stop Taylorville 60-43 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Taylorville faced off against Charleston and Pana took on Rochester on January 29 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
