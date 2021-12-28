Winning recipe: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broils Kankakee Bishop McNamara 66-49

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trumped Kankakee Bishop McNamara 66-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 16-16 duel in the first quarter.
The Cyclones' shooting struck to a 47-29 lead over the Fightin' Irish at the intermission.
The Cyclones' position showed as they carried a 47-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
