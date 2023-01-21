Winter Haven grinds out close victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 62-53

Winter Haven derailed Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's hopes after a 62-53 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.
Recently on January 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Metamora in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.