With Turkey Tournament victory, MacArthur boys basketball is set up for another strong season

DECATUR — As the members of the MacArthur boys basketball team were standing at center court of the Stephen Decatur Middle School gym awaiting the presentation of their Decatur Turkey Tournament championship trophy on Saturday, center Makhi Wright's big hands were wrapped around a trophy of his own.

Wright was named the tournament's MVP, becoming the first Generals player to win the honor since Kamari Jones in 2015 and the just the fourth Generals player overall in the Turkey Tourney's 52-year run (Jones (2015), John Cliff (1995) and Kip Jones (1982).

Wright was consistent throughout the tournament, scoring 14 in the first game, a team-high 21 in the semifinals and 11 in the finals against Bolingbrook. As he drew defenders, he freed up teammates and contributed three big slam dunks that energized the fans.

"I've been working all summer since we lost in the (sectional final last season). I've been working every day and I'm glad I got it," Wright said. "I love when the fans respond. I was a starter last year but I don't think I was noticed much. This year, I feel like a leader and I love how I got the crowd into it."

Last season, the Generals reached new heights, winning a program-best 26 games as they advanced to the Class 3A sectional finals, falling to eventual state champion Sacred Heart-Griffin.

But after losing H&R All-Macon County guards Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson, who are now both playing for Parkland University, the team's prospects for the 2022-23 season were up in the air.

"I think people have been saying that we aren't going to be as good as we were last year," Wright said. "After we lost some strong players, they thought that we would be mediocre but this just proves everybody was wrong."

Picking up the scoring slack so far this season has been seniors Chase Cunningham, Azarion Richardson and Kris Walker. While Walker saw significant minutes in the Generals' playoff run last season, including hitting late free throws that iced the Generals regional title game, Cunningham didn't see the court that often.

"At the end of last year, Chase didn't play a lot but he didn't put his head down," MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson said. "In the offseason, he got to work and just look at the results from it."

Cunningham's performances improved in each game of the tournament. He scored three points in the opening round against Edwardsville, then jumped to 17 against Peoria Central and finally 26 points in the title game.

"Chase is more confident with the ball and going to the basket. I told him that he is going to make some mistakes and just play through it," Bryson said. "He is a strong kid and he is smart. He is the kid that you love to have on your team. He's respectful and he doesn't give me any pushback when you get on him. He's going to do anything that it takes to win the game."

Cunningham scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He was unafraid to attack the bucket, often leading to trips to the line.

"(Coach Bryson) has given me a green light to go out there and do what I can do. I have a much bigger role that I have to fill this year," Cunningham said. "This was a wonderful experience to go out here with my team and just win. That hasn't been done in many years. This has given us a lot of confidence and it shows what we can do what we want to do."

Additionally, the Generals' title came without their full assortment of weapons in the lineup or feeling 100%. CIC All-Conference first team pick from last season MJ Murphy, a transfer from Warrensburg-Latham, is still out of the lineup recovering from a football injury and LSA transfer Stevie Tatum, who saw time in the tournament, recently returned from injury as well. Tatum struggled to connect on his 3-point attempts but finally cracked it by hitting back-to-back 3s in the fourth quarter of the title game.

"I kept telling Stevie throughout the whole game that I believed in him," Bryson said. "Stevie has been hurt for two weeks with some back problems. I kept telling him that I believe in him and when he hit the first one, I knew he was ready."

This year's tournament win was the second of Bryson's career. He was the 1996 Turkey Tournament MVP when his Running Reds from Stephen Decatur High won their final title in school history. With this year's championship, Bryson becomes the first ever MVP to coach a team to a Turkey Tournament title.

"The change now is that I'm coaching. I'm not playing now so I can't get out there and score the buckets but I can help these younger guys," he said. "I can push them through. I can show these younger guys how hard it is and it's not going to be given to you. That's how it is going to be when they get out of high school. All I'm trying to do is help these guys and show them something that I was able to do."