East St. Louis dismissed Jacksonville by a 76-42 count in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

East St. Louis thundered in front of Jacksonville 22-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers registered a 46-18 advantage at halftime over the Crimsons.

East St. Louis steamrolled to a 67-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crimsons tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 12-9 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

