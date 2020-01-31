Brody Danner beat pediatric cancer, and is finding success on the St. Teresa basketball team

“It’s really scary,” she said. “You just don’t know. They tell you not to look anything up. That’s the first thing you do and you read all of these other stories of kids who had the same thing.”

When Danner underwent CAT scans or other tests, doctors, sometimes up to four of them, had to restrain him because he was scared and partly hysterical.

Danner doesn’t remember much of the treatment, but he remembers the little things; the positive moments from an otherwise challenging year. After treatments, he said, he and Peter would get Burger King and a toy — usually a Webkinz. He remembers the fallout, the inability to get in pools or hot tubs for a summer or trying to explain what, exactly, the scars were on the right side of his body.

“You’re just so scared and you hate that he turned 4 being sick and had a port in his chest to receive treatments and draw blood out of,” Peter said. “A whole summer went by where he couldn’t swim or go to the beach. So, you can’t really be the child that you normally can be at that age.”

Danner has a unique relationship to the disease he beat. He doesn’t remember much from the worst of it — the treatments or the surgeries. And he doesn’t ask many questions. He remembers what he needs to remember.