Brycen Burgener and Connor Hutchins embracing roles for Central A&M boys basketball team

MOWEAQUA — Nearly every pass is on point, every dribble and cut taken with a purpose, every defensive rotation looks as if it has been done a million times.

All are telltale signs that the Central A&M boys basketball team is firing on all cylinders and that the talented senior class is preparing for its swan song, with hopes of ending up at the Class 1A state finals in Peoria for the second straight year.

That ability to get to Peoria, though, relies on a confluence of talent and the understanding of roles, how they work and what they mean. That's where seniors Brycen Burgener and Connor Hutchins are most important. Burgener moved from the team's sixth man last season to a starter this year, and Hutchins grabs rebounds and attacks the rim through contact.