Cade Landrus' late free throws cap double-digit comeback as Charleston basketball defeats Mattoon

CHARLESTON – For 70 seconds of game time, Baker Gym drew quiet and hung on every dribble and pass as Charleston milked the game clock for one final shot.

This packed house was not treated to a flashy play that will go on a highlight reel. But, more importantly, it did decide the game.

Cade Landrus sank two free throws with 15 seconds left after he was fouled 30 feet from the basket on a reach-in, a proper ending to a slugfest of a game, as Charleston defeated Mattoon 53-49 Friday night, its first win in the series since 2018. This was the second straight game between the two rivals decided in the final 20 seconds.

Charleston led for 15 seconds all night. They were, of course, the most important seconds. The Trojans erased an early third quarter 13-point deficit to come back and win. They scored just 17 points in the first half.

For the first half and small part of the second, this one had a different feel than recent meetings, a lower-scoring game where jumpers drew iron and the two student sections drew each other’s constant ire. Until, that is, the fourth quarter brought optimal mania fitting of this rivalry. Charleston outscored Mattoon 19-8 in the final eight minutes, its offense finally coming alive against a Mattoon zone that ensnared it for two-plus quarters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}