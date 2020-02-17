Caltin Salt Fork ends Warrensburg-Latham's season in girls basketball Class 1A sectional semifinals

CHAMPAIGN — Brittney Oakley knows how far the journey has been.
Three years ago, Alyssa Riley walked into the gym as the team's head coach with ambitions of helping Warrensburg-Latham return to lengthy stays in the postseason. The Cardinals won six straight regional championships and three sectional championships from 1992-1998, but hadn't won a regional championship again since 2000.
On Friday, the Cardinals did just that with a regional championship win over Heyworth, but on Monday in the Class 1A Champaign (St. Thomas More) Sectional semifinals against Catlin Salt Fork, the Cardinals couldn't get enough shots to fall in a 39-32 loss.
But Oakley remembers when the Cardinals (14-14) were games away from even making it to the second week of the postseason. In Riley's first season, when Oakley was a sophomore, the Cardinals lost in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals and then in the Class 2A regional semifinals last season.
"Just to come this far and our team ... we've all bought in and that's the biggest thing," said Oakley, who scored six points on Monday. "Everyone believed that we could do it, and it's just amazing that we did that."
Riley knows that her team wasn't entirely expected to make a deep run in the postseason, or, perhaps, even play in sectionals.
"We had nothing to lose (Monday)," Riley said. "We did everything and more than people expected of us. You made history. You won a regional championship for the first time in 20 years. You have to play like you've got nothing to lose, and they did. I couldn't be more proud of them."
Warrensburg punched back with a furry in the second quarter. Catlin Salt Fork was on the verge of taking a commanding double-digit lead in what was a defensive slugfest, leading 15-7 with momentum.
"They played good man defense and they had good weak-side help," Riley said. "We had some shots go up that we just couldn't finish, but they gave it everything they got."
Brooke Oakley hit a pair of mid-range shots to spark an 8-0 run and all of a sudden the Cardinals were tied 15-all with 3:12 left in the first half.
Salt Fork, though, answered back and never trailed again. It didn't make any single shot easy and kept the Cardinals at bay. Warrensburg got within two points, 28-26, with 3:44 left in the game, but Salt Fork salted it away with an 11-6 run in the closing minutes.
"They finished on their end and we couldn't finish on our end," Riley said. "In games like this take makes it or breaks it."
Carli Klein led Warrensburg with 10 points and Brooke and Brittney Oakley each scored six points.
"I think it was more our defense," Brittney Oakley said. "We just weren't getting on the boards like we should have been and that was the biggest thing, I think."
