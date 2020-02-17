Caltin Salt Fork ends Warrensburg-Latham's season in girls basketball Class 1A sectional semifinals

Riley knows that her team wasn't entirely expected to make a deep run in the postseason, or, perhaps, even play in sectionals.

"We had nothing to lose (Monday)," Riley said. "We did everything and more than people expected of us. You made history. You won a regional championship for the first time in 20 years. You have to play like you've got nothing to lose, and they did. I couldn't be more proud of them."

Warrensburg punched back with a furry in the second quarter. Catlin Salt Fork was on the verge of taking a commanding double-digit lead in what was a defensive slugfest, leading 15-7 with momentum.

"They played good man defense and they had good weak-side help," Riley said. "We had some shots go up that we just couldn't finish, but they gave it everything they got."

Brooke Oakley hit a pair of mid-range shots to spark an 8-0 run and all of a sudden the Cardinals were tied 15-all with 3:12 left in the first half.

Salt Fork, though, answered back and never trailed again. It didn't make any single shot easy and kept the Cardinals at bay. Warrensburg got within two points, 28-26, with 3:44 left in the game, but Salt Fork salted it away with an 11-6 run in the closing minutes.