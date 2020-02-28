Casey-Wesfield pulls away from Okaw Valley for first regional title since 2015

BETHANY — In an intense and physical Class 1A boys’ basketball regional championship, it was Casey-Westfield’s defense that proved to be the difference. The Warriors led by as much as 16 at one time before Okaw Valley rallied to within six with 7:06 remaining.
Casey outscored the Timberwolves 19-1 over the next 4:54 en route to a 57-37 win.
“It feels great to finally get one,” said Casey’s Noah Livingston, who was holding the net. “From the start of the season we were overlooked by everybody and it has fueled us every day to come out and get better everyday.”
It was Casey’s first regional championship since 2015.
The two teams played each other Nov. 30 with Casey winning 49-35, but the Warriors trailed 24-15 at the half.
Casey-Westfield (24-7) advanced to its own sectional and will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Effingham St. Anthony, a winner over North Clay/Clay City at the Red Hill Regional.
The Warriors' man-to-man defense held Okaw Valley to 14-of-44 (.318) shooting from the field, including 1-of-11 (.090) from three-point range.
Casey finished 20-of-41 from the field against Okaw Valley’s zone defense and a box-and-one (on the Warriors Livingston).
Hills led Casey with 18 points, while Livingston finished with 16 and Dawson Dallape had 12 points.
The Timberwolves trailed 35-20 after a three-pointer by Dallape when the Timberwolves went on a 10-1 run starting with a bucket by Cole Nichols. Tyson Montgomery scored the next four points, including a three-point play. Cale Roley and Montgomery started the fourth with buckets for Okaw Valley, brining the Timberwovles fans to their feet.
“Our kids don’t know how to quit,” said Okaw Valley coach Brooks Inman. “I think our kids showed a lot of heart and a lot of class. Our kids fought for four quarters and Casey was the better team tonight. “
You have free articles remaining.
Casey’s run began with a three-point play by Jackson Hills and a basket by Hills. Livingston followed with a bucket before the Warriors made four free throws on one possession to lead 47-30.
“We got a lot of great looks early,” said Brannan. “Jackson Hills was a big part of that. Noah Livingston was tremendous against Cameron Sharp and he loves basketball and is a good guard.”
The game included three stops for blood on the floor and one on a jersey.
“I thought there was a good defensive play that didn’t go our way,” said Inman of Casey’s final run. “I feel like we got the wind taken out of our sails on a couple of plays. They got the ball inside and our rotation was there, but they scored. Livingston kind of took over late. He is a heck of a player for a reason.”
Hills said: “Last year as a freshman I had Luke Richards guiding me on how to do what he wanted me to do and I just let it all out tonight.
Casey coach Tom Brannan said of wining the regional, “You can have great year and you can have down years. If you have a down year and you win a regional it doesn’t matter. If you have a great year and you lose a regional everybody forgets. This is the separator. I am excited coming back to Casey for the sectional.”
Okaw Valley had not won a regional since the consolidation of Bethany and Findlay was formed in 2001-02 and had not been in a regional title game since 2005-06. The Wolves finished at 22-9 the first 20 win season since 2009-10.
“Our kids bought into what we were trying to do and I would go to battle with these kids any day of the week,” said Inman whose team improved by 10 wins from last year.
Montgomery and Roley led the Timberwolves with nine points each. The Timberwolves were also hurt by poor free throw shooting going 8-of-19 (.421).
In the Country Financial Three-Point contest Arcola’s Kevin Garza and Kacee Moore made nine each. Neoga’s Nick Titus also made nine to advance. The final contestant had to endure an eight-way tie for the final spot as they all made eight. Neoga’s Kaden Young made 6-of-10 in the tiebreaker to advance to the sectional championship March 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Casey.
PHOTOS: Casey-Westfield beats Okaw Valley in regional title
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-001-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-002-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-003-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-004-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-005-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-006-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-007-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-008-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-009-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-010-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-011-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-012-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-013-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-014-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-015-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-016-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-017-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-018-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-019-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-020-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-021-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-022-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-023-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-024-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-025-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-026-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-027-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-028-022920.JPG
GALLERY-1A-Bethany-029-022920.JPG
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc