Casey-Wesfield pulls away from Okaw Valley for first regional title since 2015

Hills said: “Last year as a freshman I had Luke Richards guiding me on how to do what he wanted me to do and I just let it all out tonight.

Casey coach Tom Brannan said of wining the regional, “You can have great year and you can have down years. If you have a down year and you win a regional it doesn’t matter. If you have a great year and you lose a regional everybody forgets. This is the separator. I am excited coming back to Casey for the sectional.”

Okaw Valley had not won a regional since the consolidation of Bethany and Findlay was formed in 2001-02 and had not been in a regional title game since 2005-06. The Wolves finished at 22-9 the first 20 win season since 2009-10.

“Our kids bought into what we were trying to do and I would go to battle with these kids any day of the week,” said Inman whose team improved by 10 wins from last year.

Montgomery and Roley led the Timberwolves with nine points each. The Timberwolves were also hurt by poor free throw shooting going 8-of-19 (.421).