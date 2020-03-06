Central A&M beats Effingham St. Anthony for third straight Class 1A Sectional championship

CASEY — Connor Heaton got his hands on a pass and started his break. His path to the rim was unimpeded and he knew exactly what to do. Heaton slowed down just enough, left his feet and hammered home a one-handed dunk with 31 seconds left on Friday.
The dunk unofficially ended the game and gave Central A&M its third straight Class 1A Sectional championship. Every A&M fan — and there were a lot of them that made up an estimated 2,500-person crowd that was standing room only in the gym of Casey-Westfield — knew the Raiders had knocked out Effingham St. Anthony to punch yet another ticket to next week's super-sectional at SIU Arena in Carbondale.
Heaton, an A&M senior, wanted to emphatically stamp the Raiders' ticket south. On the next in-bounds play, Heaton came up with another steal, streaked down the floor and rose up again, this time flushing the ball home with both hands. When Heaton landed, he ran down the floor with twos on each of his hands to signify the first time he's ever had back-to-back dunks in a game.
Less than 30 seconds later, Central A&M officially had beaten St. Anthony 57-43 to win yet another sectional championship and punch its ticket for Tuesday's Class 1A Carbondale (SIU) Super-Sectional against Goreville — a rematch of two years ago.
“You just want to put an emphasis on the game," Heaton said. "Whenever you get the chance, that just makes it that much sweeter. They couldn’t have come at a better time. They just put the cherry on top."
Said Jacob Paradee: “There’s nothing better than that. He does it all the time in practice. We’re like, ‘Dude, you need to go over and dunk it over somebody.’ It fired me up. There was so much emotion going into this game and Heater is an emotional player. He fires me up as much as anyone."
As fans flocked on to the court to take photos, teammate Brycen Burgener stood among a group of his friends. When he thought back to the dunks and the fans going crazy in the stands, he got goosebumps. This wasn't a one-off play that happened. It's been a point of conversation since some of the players began dunking.
How cool would it be, they wondered, to close a game with a dunk in a packed gym?
“He yammed it, one hand, and the whole crowd erupted," Burgener said. "It was crazy. It was surreal. Our community is crazy. We’re like the best basketball team we’ve ever had."
Heaton finished with 23 points and was backed by Paradee's 20 points and stellar defense that let the Raiders get out for lay-ups in transition. But even their combined 43 points didn't make it easy to ward off St. Anthony.
Every time the Raiders (30-3) were on the cusp of putting St. Anthony (29-4) away for good, the Bulldogs stormed back. Central A&M led by 13 points midway through the third quarter before St. Anthony got back within three points to enter the fourth.
Again, A&M extended its lead to 11 points, 45-34, with 6:59 left in the game before the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to get back within four points, 45-41, with 5:44 left. Then Griffin Andricks hit a pair of free throws and Paradee had back-to-back layups for a 6-0 run that was sparked by defense. Andricks hit another layup and suddenly the Raiders were up 53-43 before Heaton capped the game with his dunks.
“Just composure," Heaton said of withstanding the run. "We’ve been playing together since fourth grade. We hold everyone accountable to the max. Everyone played their heart out. If they make a mistake, so what, move on to the next play.
“The lead got down to four and we just had to stay calm. Move on to the next play and don’t freak out. "
The backdrop to this game was set on Feb. 15 at the Teutopolis shootout where St. Anthony beat Central A&M 50-49. No one on the A&M roster forgot about that game. In each practice they thought about a potential rematch against the Bulldogs.
“That just put some fire in us," Paradee said. "Honestly, it was probably better that we lost that game because it made us so much thirstier to come back for the second one. It really helped."
Central A&M has plans that go beyond the floor inside of Casey-Westfield. They want to return to Peoria for the state Final Four for a second consecutive season. This was yet another, albeit larger, step in that path.
“It means a lot," Central A&M coach Rob Smith said of the win. "It was a little tougher this year with some guys moving down to 1A that are normally 2A teams. We knew it was going to be a challenge. Effingham St. Anthony is really good. We knew we had our hands full. They beat us. They’re well-coached and have a lot of depth, but we’re good, too."
And even Heaton, more than 2,000 points into his high school career with three regional and sectional championships and a trip to the state football championship game, came up with a career first: back-to-back dunks in a game.
This one, they said, was sweet.
“It compares a little bit, but we’re just never satisfied," Heaton said. "We’re such a competitive group. Our goal is to get back to state and win it all this year. We couldn’t have done it without this game. St. Anthony is a great team. They threw a lot at us tonight and we just answered. Coach Smith came up with a great gameplan and everyone followed through with it."
PHOTOS: Central A&M wins third straight sectional title
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25