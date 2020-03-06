Central A&M beats Effingham St. Anthony for third straight Class 1A Sectional championship

Again, A&M extended its lead to 11 points, 45-34, with 6:59 left in the game before the Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to get back within four points, 45-41, with 5:44 left. Then Griffin Andricks hit a pair of free throws and Paradee had back-to-back layups for a 6-0 run that was sparked by defense. Andricks hit another layup and suddenly the Raiders were up 53-43 before Heaton capped the game with his dunks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just composure," Heaton said of withstanding the run. "We’ve been playing together since fourth grade. We hold everyone accountable to the max. Everyone played their heart out. If they make a mistake, so what, move on to the next play.

“The lead got down to four and we just had to stay calm. Move on to the next play and don’t freak out. "

The backdrop to this game was set on Feb. 15 at the Teutopolis shootout where St. Anthony beat Central A&M 50-49. No one on the A&M roster forgot about that game. In each practice they thought about a potential rematch against the Bulldogs.

“That just put some fire in us," Paradee said. "Honestly, it was probably better that we lost that game because it made us so much thirstier to come back for the second one. It really helped."