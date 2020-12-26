Central A&M boys basketball coach Rob Smith resigns after 11 seasons

"I am thankful for the opportunity that was given to me by Central A&M and all the support we have had from the board, administration, parents and staff over the years. It has been a great 11 years," Smith said in a statement. "God has blessed me immensely. This was not an easy decision, but certainly was not a spur of the moment decision. It is one that has been made with a great deal of thought, discussion, and prayer with friends and family. There are a multitude of reasons, and not one defining reason, other than this timing feels right."