Central A&M boys basketball coach Rob Smith resigns after 11 seasons
Rob Smith 1

Central A&M head coach Rob Smith instructs his team last season. Smith resigned as the Raiders coach on Saturday.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MOWEAQUA -- After 11 season leading the Raiders, Central A&M boys basketball coach Rob Smith resigned on Saturday. 

"I am thankful for the opportunity that was given to me by Central A&M and all the support we have had from the board, administration, parents and staff over the years. It has been a great 11 years," Smith said in a statement. "God has blessed me immensely.  This was not an easy decision, but certainly was not a spur of the moment decision. It is one that has been made with a great deal of thought, discussion, and prayer with friends and family. There are a  multitude of reasons, and not one defining reason, other than this timing feels right."

Smith took over the program in the 2009-2010 season and led Central A&M to newfound heights. Over the past three seasons, the Raiders won three consecutive sectional titles and finished in third-place at the Class 1A state tournament in the 2018-19 season. Smith was the H&R Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and had a career record with Central A&M of 190-133. 

"I am proud of what all our players have accomplished on and off the court and for what they will continue to accomplish on and off the court," Smith said. "I have been so lucky and will cherish all the memories. I have had tremendous assistants in all of my years at Central A&M and am thankful for what they have done for the program as well. Most of all I am thankful to God and my family."

Smith cited concerns that Illinois high school basketball will not have a season in 2021 in his decision making process to resign now. 

"As for the timing, I don’t see a path forward towards a season this year. I want to give the (Central A&M) administration ample time to find a suitable replacement, and am hopeful the great staff we have assembled will be able to stay together," Smith said. "I really hope I am wrong for the kids’ sake about there not being a season and look forward to working with this great group of kids this season if provided that opportunity. I also look forward to continuing my work with the football program and in the classroom at Central A&M."

The Raiders are defending Central Illinois Conference champions and won the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament in 2019-20

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

