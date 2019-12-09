Central A&M boys basketball getting back into gear

Smith has to be more engaged on the sidelines because his team simply hasn't had much time together on the basketball court in the last few months. Such is a problem for small schools when the football team goes to the Class 1A state finals and basketball is delayed until the postseason run comes to an end — in this case, on Nov. 29 at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

But the chemistry and familiarity between the players helps. This isn't A&M's first rodeo. Sure, there are some football legs and an adjustment back to basketball, but it's hardly been showing.

“It feels like we’re just picking back up where we left off last year," said senior Griffin Andricks, who wasn't on the football team. "If we hadn’t been like this the last few years, it would be a lot different because you wouldn’t have the team chemistry or know the plays and everything."

Senior Connor Heaton says the transition back to basketball is going smoothly. There's some more coaching and a few new pieces to get used to, but it's largely the same group that has bull-rushed the postseason for two years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}