Central A&M boys basketball wins third straight regional title

MACON — For exactly 1 minute, 57 seconds, Jacob Paradee was a spectator — one of the things he least likes to be.
Central A&M boys basketball coach Rob Smith ran a short bench and subbed just one time and it was for Paradee to sit at the end of the third quarter to avoid picking up his fourth foul. Paradee had to be reminded by assistant coach Brent Weakly to sit down as to avoid a bench technical foul. Therein was the challenge.
Paradee acquiesced, but called out play after play, refusing to allow the Raiders' defense to miss a beat for his brief time on the bench. It didn't and Central A&M rolled to its third straight regional championship with a 58-43 win over Nokomis in the Class 1A Macon (Meridian) Regional championship game on Friday in the final game of legendary Nokomis coach Steve Kimbro's career.
The Raiders will play Altamont at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Casey-Westfield sectional semifinals.
“Once I come out of the game, I just feel so useless so I try to be in the game as much as possible without actually being in the game," Paradee said. "Coach said we can get a tech for standing up the entire time, so he kept on telling me to sit down, but that’s not really how I do things."
The Raiders (28-3) hounded Nokomis and standout players Carter Sabol and Alex Tosetti all game, forcing Nokomis into 11 turnovers that allowed A&M to get out and run. Paradee had two steals and finished with 19 points and Griffin Andricks scored 22 points — with four made 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds.
The defense, though, was the key. Paradee had nightmares before the game of playing poor defense, which Smith said has been a renewed focus this season after losing to Cissna Park in last season's Class 1A state semifinals.
Both Paradee and Andricks credit the work of Brycen Burgener and Connor Hutchins for their efforts on Tosetti and Sabol, respectively.
“We practiced all week for Tosetti and Sabol," Paradee said. "Coming into the game we kept going over and over and over the game plan at school. I had dreams I was playing bad defense. Once I got to school (Friday) I was like, ‘We’ve got to step it up on defense. We’ve got to do this, we’ve got to do that.’ We kept tweaking on little things on defense in practice."
A&M went on an 11-0 run late in the first quarter, with eight coming from Paradee, to take a 17-6 lead after the first and led 28-17 at halftime. Nokomis (22-11) was 3-of-13 shooting in the third quarter and A&M led 41-27 headed into the fourth. Nokomis got as close as 10 points before the Raiders closed the game.
“Connor and Brycen were the biggest parts tonight," Andricks said. "They shut down Tosetti and Sabol; those were their two best players and it was obvious. They just played tremendous defense. They shut them down, they rebounded, they didn’t foul and those were the main reasons why we won, because of Connor and Brycen."
You have free articles remaining.
Nokomis shot 32.7 percent for the game and 6-of-18 on 3-pointers.
“It wasn’t just those two guys," Smith said. "To stop two players like that, it takes all five. I thought those two guys were sensational and I thought the other three guys were very cognizant of helping off when their guy didn’t have the ball. That was the game plan and those guys were super smart in help-side defense and the other guys were really good.
"It was a team defensive effort. It’s not just two guys guarding those guys. It’s not that easy."
Sabol finished with eight points and nine rebounds, and Tosetti had 10 points. Seth Johnson was the only other Nokomis player to score in double figures, with 10 points.
“Those guys are really good," Burgener said. "They play super hard. They’re going to make shots and they did make some tough shots over us. Our game plan worked good enough. We got the win.
“It opens up Jacob to kind of help down on them when we get in trouble. It’s not just us two, it’s everyone working together on that. We’ll take the attention if we get it, sometimes."
A&M has plans to go to Peoria for the state and intends to walk out of Carver Arena with a Class 1A state championship. The Raiders haven't hidden behind that goal, and Friday was the first step in that path. Underneath that, though, was the reality that this senior group just won its final regional together.
“It means everything," Paradee said. "Like I’ve said in previous interviews, we want that state title. Every game from now on is the title game pretty much. We cannot lose."
Andricks echoed that.
“I feel like it was a big win because we had the toughest regional around, in my opinion," Andricks said. "Nokomis has a great team and a great coach. Usually it’s a sectional. The last two year’s it’s been a sectional and this year it was a regional championship. We just had to treat it as if it was a sectional and that’s what we did tonight."
PHOTOS: Central A&M wins its third straight regional
CAM Nokomis 1 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 2 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 3 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 4 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 5 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 6 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 7 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 8 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 9 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 10 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 11 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 12 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 13 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 14 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 15 02.28.20.JPG
CAM Nokomis 16 02.28.20.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25