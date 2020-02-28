Central A&M boys basketball wins third straight regional title

A&M went on an 11-0 run late in the first quarter, with eight coming from Paradee, to take a 17-6 lead after the first and led 28-17 at halftime. Nokomis (22-11) was 3-of-13 shooting in the third quarter and A&M led 41-27 headed into the fourth. Nokomis got as close as 10 points before the Raiders closed the game.

“Connor and Brycen were the biggest parts tonight," Andricks said. "They shut down Tosetti and Sabol; those were their two best players and it was obvious. They just played tremendous defense. They shut them down, they rebounded, they didn’t foul and those were the main reasons why we won, because of Connor and Brycen."

Nokomis shot 32.7 percent for the game and 6-of-18 on 3-pointers.

“It wasn’t just those two guys," Smith said. "To stop two players like that, it takes all five. I thought those two guys were sensational and I thought the other three guys were very cognizant of helping off when their guy didn’t have the ball. That was the game plan and those guys were super smart in help-side defense and the other guys were really good.

"It was a team defensive effort. It’s not just two guys guarding those guys. It’s not that easy."