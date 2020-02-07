Central A&M boys too much for St. Teresa, repeat as CIC Tournament champions

MOWEAQUA — St. Teresa hung around with Central A&M in the Central Illinois Conference Tournament championship, even leading 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.

But just like the first two meetings this season between the Bulldogs and Raiders, Connor Heaton and Co. proved to be just too much. Heaton finished with a game-high 37 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Raiders to a 75-47 win.

"St. Teresa is always a good team and they always play hard and they are well coached. We’ve just got to stick to the game plan because we know Coach (Rob) Smith would have a good game plan because it is the third time playing them,” Heaton said. “We knew what it took to beat them and it was a sloppy first quarter but we knew we would come out in the end."

Central A&M (21-2) repeated as CIC Tournament champion after winning the tourney for the first time in program history in 2018. The Raiders won their CIC Tournament games by an average of 28 points.

Heaton and St. Teresa’s Christian Stoner traded baskets early, with both players scoring nine points in the first period. The second quarter saw the Bulldogs’ shooting go cold. They didn’t add a point in the final four minutes of the half to trail 26-19.