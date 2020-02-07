Central A&M boys too much for St. Teresa, repeat as CIC Tournament champions

MOWEAQUA — St. Teresa hung around with Central A&M in the Central Illinois Conference Tournament championship, even leading 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
But just like the first two meetings this season between the Bulldogs and Raiders, Connor Heaton and Co. proved to be just too much. Heaton finished with a game-high 37 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Raiders to a 75-47 win.
"St. Teresa is always a good team and they always play hard and they are well coached. We’ve just got to stick to the game plan because we know Coach (Rob) Smith would have a good game plan because it is the third time playing them,” Heaton said. “We knew what it took to beat them and it was a sloppy first quarter but we knew we would come out in the end."
Central A&M (21-2) repeated as CIC Tournament champion after winning the tourney for the first time in program history in 2018. The Raiders won their CIC Tournament games by an average of 28 points.
Heaton and St. Teresa’s Christian Stoner traded baskets early, with both players scoring nine points in the first period. The second quarter saw the Bulldogs’ shooting go cold. They didn’t add a point in the final four minutes of the half to trail 26-19.
Central A&M 3-point threat Griffin Andricks got into quick foul trouble, picking up his third foul with 5:45 left in the second quarter. He saw limited minutes the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs tightened the game to 45-41 to start the fourth quarter, but only scored six points the rest of the game while the Raiders scored 30.
For Central A&M, Andricks finished with 15 points, including three fourth quarter 3-pointers, and Jacob Paradee added 14, including 12 second-half points.
“I like to think no one can stop us when we get going but we have to keep a mentality that we are going to go in and kick butt every game and respect all but fear none,” Heaton said.
Stoner led St. Teresa with 13 points and Jack Hogan added seven.
The victory gives Central A&M three victories over St. Teresa (14-9) this season. In the first meeting on Dec. 12, St. Teresa kept it close with the Raiders but lost 62-54. The second meeting on Jan. 24 was all Central A&M as the Raiders won 74-52.
Tuscola 91, Meridian 55
Tuscola’s Grant Hardwick came out firing in the CIC Tournament third-place game between the Warriors and Meridian, propelling the Warriors to a 36-point win.
The junior guard hit four first-half 3s to score 20 quick points and put the Warriors (20-3) comfortably ahead 54-28 at halftime.
Hardwick finished with 22 points, which his teammate Jalen Quinn matched. Fifteen of Quinn’s points came in the first half to help establish the Warriors’ lead. Tuscola’s defense also forced 20 Meridian turnovers.
Tuscola senior Jason Kibler and junior Cole Cunningham added 12 points, respectively.
For Meridian (16-11), sophomore Graham Meisenhelter had a team-high 18 points and his brother Grant Meisenhelter added 8 points.
