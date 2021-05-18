Central A&M football coach Brent Weakly hired as Raiders girls basketball coach

Along with coaching the Raiders football team since 2015, Weakly served as an assistant to Central A&M boys coach Rob Smith for six seasons. He has also served as an assistant coach at Sullivan and a junior high coach Shelbyville. Smith is an assistant football coach for Weakly and brings a different viewpoint to coaching on the gridiron.

"It is immeasurable what I've gotten from (Coach Smith). He is one of my best friends and he has the ability to figure out ways to look at things differently," Weakly said. "From the football perspective, he looks at football as a basketball coach. Football coaches can have the ability to overthink things and over-coach, and he has the ability to look at and know how to attack it. I think it is something I will have to do as well."

Weakly reached out to Dooley to get his input and thoughts on applying for the girls position.