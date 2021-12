Central A&M forfeits Macon County Tournament game against Meridian because of COVID-19

Following Argenta-Oreana's forfeit from all tournament games, Tuesday's opening round game between No. 2 seed Meridian and No. 7 seed Central A&M was canceled.

Central A&M principal Charles Brown tweeted that the game would not go forward because of positive COVID test results among the Raiders.

"Unfortunately, Central A&M will not be playing in the Macon County Tournament tonight against Meridian, due to COVID positive cases within the program," Brown wrote in a tweet. "We will announce about Wednesday's game tomorrow morning."

Tuesday's other opening round game between No. 3 seed Cerro Gordo-Bement and No. 7 seed Tri-City/Sangamon Valley originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. was moved to a 6 p.m. tipoff.

In Monday's first round game between Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa, the Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals with a 55-53 victory. No. 5-seeded St. Teresa will face No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. In Thursday's other semifinal, Meridian will face the winner of CGB/TCSV.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

