Central A&M girls answer Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond run to win regional

“This is the first championship we have had all year,” said Central A&M coach Tom Dooley. “It is awesome to see them step up and get this done. Right now I feel like we are playing good basketball.”

“We guarded the three-point line better than the first time we played them,” Arthur coach Mac Condill said. “They absolutely demolished us the first time. Like any good team you take away one thing and it opens up another. We knew they had a good post presence. They moved well without the ball and they do all of the things we preach about and that good teams do. I said rebounding was going to be the key and we didn’t rebound well. If we get a defensive rebound we get to run and we are best in that mode. We didn’t play a good enough game to do it and we still have things to work on.”