Central A&M girls basketball coach Tom Dooley resigns after 11 seasons

"I had trouble running the business with the short season and I thought a longer regular season would have been that much harder," Dooley said. "It is really the time factor for work that became huge over the last year. I've dealt with insurance claims for 31 years and I've owned my own business for the last 17 years. I needed to protect it and not lose what I've gained so far.

"It was hard to tell the kids and (Central A&M principal Charlie Brown). It is a good program and they are going to find somebody that fits well and can continue this tradition of Raiders basketball. It has been a good one."

Winning a state title while coaching his daughter Ryan Dooley will stick with him, as will all the players and assistants who were important in making Dooley's time with the Raiders so memorable.

"It is pieces of all the kids and all the teams. Each season there were kids that I connected with which made it exciting to coach," Dooley said. "Of course, having my daughter on the team and winning the state championship was unbelievable. Hugging her after we won on the Redbird Arena floor was pretty awesome. I'll never forget that.