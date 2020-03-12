Central A&M's Connor Heaton and Tuscola's Jalen Quinn named to All-State Team

Central A&M's Griffin Andricks was honorable mention in Class 1A and the Raiders' Jacob Paradee also received a vote.

Andricks averaged 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Raiders and was also a dangerous 3-point threat, hitting 46.3 percent of his shots from behind the arc. He also surpassed 1,500 points in his career and plans to play for Olivet Nazarene University next season. Paradee led the Raiders in assists with 5.1 per game as well as averaging 11.9 points per game. He joined Andricks and Heaton in the 1,000 career point club this season.

Effingham St. Anthony senior Jaccob Dust was named to the second team in Class 1A. He was the Bulldogs' leading scorer with 18.8 points per game, helping St. Anthony advance to the Class 1A sectional finals. He averaged 10.7 rebounds and in his career surpassed 1,200 points and 700 rebounds.

Andrew Ambrose and Jonah Lauff each received a vote in Class 2A. Ambrose averaged 15.8 points and Lauff put in 15.7. Ambrose led the Panthers with 7.4 rebounds per game and Lauff was a dangerous 3-point threat, hitting 42 percent of his attempts.