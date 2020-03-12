Central A&M's Connor Heaton and Tuscola's Jalen Quinn named to All-State Team

DECATUR — Central A&M senior Connor Heaton was named to the Associated Press Class 1A All-State First Team on Thursday.
Heaton repeated as an All-State first team selection. He led Central A&M in scoring with 21.0 points per game. The senior guard also averaged 8.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals for the 30-4 Raiders, who advanced to the Class 1A sectional finals after a third-place finish in 2019. Heaton is also Central A&M's all-time leading scorer and was the 2018 H&R Area Player of the Year.
Tuscola sophomore Jalen Quinn was named to the first team in Class 2A. The Warriors point guard averaged 21 points and has already surpassed 1,000 career points. Quinn also averaged 7.5 rebounds, four assists and three steals for Tuscola (26-4).
Central A&M's Griffin Andricks was honorable mention in Class 1A and the Raiders' Jacob Paradee also received a vote.
Andricks averaged 19.0 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Raiders and was also a dangerous 3-point threat, hitting 46.3 percent of his shots from behind the arc. He also surpassed 1,500 points in his career and plans to play for Olivet Nazarene University next season. Paradee led the Raiders in assists with 5.1 per game as well as averaging 11.9 points per game. He joined Andricks and Heaton in the 1,000 career point club this season.
Effingham St. Anthony senior Jaccob Dust was named to the second team in Class 1A. He was the Bulldogs' leading scorer with 18.8 points per game, helping St. Anthony advance to the Class 1A sectional finals. He averaged 10.7 rebounds and in his career surpassed 1,200 points and 700 rebounds.
Andrew Ambrose and Jonah Lauff each received a vote in Class 2A. Ambrose averaged 15.8 points and Lauff put in 15.7. Ambrose led the Panthers with 7.4 rebounds per game and Lauff was a dangerous 3-point threat, hitting 42 percent of his attempts.
CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Connor Heaton, Central A&M (6-5, Sr., G) 99
Coltin Quagliano, Kewanee Wethersfield (6-0, Jr., G) 78
Cooper Larsen, Indian Creek (6-4, Sr., F) 61
Taaj Davis, Aurora Christian (6-1, Sr., PG) 59
Blake McKay, Woodlawn (6-3, Sr., G) 51
CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Trent Glidewell, Goreville (6-5, Sr., C/F) 46
Kendale Anderson, Chicago Leo (6-7, Sr., F/C) 43
Isaiah Brown, Peoria Quest (6-6, Sr., F) 43
Luke Braman, Roanoke-Benson (6-8, Jr., F) 41
*-Jaccob Dust, Effingham St. Anthony (6-7, Sr., C) 40
*-Javonnie Moore, Madison (6-1, Sr., G) 40
*-AJ Smith, Metro-East Lutheran (6-6, Jr., F) 40
CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION
Carter Sabol, Nokomis (6-8, Sr., F) 32; Gabe Cox, Winchester West Central (6-0, Sr., PG) 24; Micah Schnyders, Yorkville Christian (6-4, Sr., PG) 23; Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian (6-5, Soph., SG) 22; Griffin Andricks, Central A&M (6-6, Sr., F) 21; Christain Trexler, Tamms Egyptian (5-9, Sr., G) 21; Corey Nelson, Hardin Calhoun (6-7, Jr., G/F) 18; Donovan Taylor, Chicago Fenger (6-5, Sr., G) 18; Noah Franklin, Cobden (6-6, Jr., F) 17; Paul Hart, Peru St. Bede (6-3, Soph., F) 11; Landon Albright, Goreville (6-2, Sr., F) 9; Daniel Duncan, Peoria Christian (6-1, Jr., G) 8; Terrance Ford Jr., Chicago Leo (5-11, Jr., PG) 8; Cole Howard, Winchester West Central (6-5, Sr., PF/C) 8; Josh Kruse, Rockford Christian Life (6-1, Sr., PG) 8; Nic Laird, Athens (5-9, Sr., SG) 9; Lucas Loos, Payson-Seymour (6-1, Sr., G) 8; Walter Bursey, Madison (5-9, Sr., PG) 6; Evan Flynn, Dakota (6-1, Sr., PG) 6; Ganon Greenman, Ridgewood (6-2, Jr., PF) 6; Noah Jackson, Champaign Judah Christian (6-4, Sr., G) 6; Aidan Jahraus, Altamont (5-10, Sr., G) 6; Julian Samuels, Annawan (6-0, Sr., G) 6; Will Schultz, Chicago Hope Academy (6-7, Sr., F/C) 6; Cole Schwartz, Payson-Seymour (6-2, Sr., SG) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Jacob Paradee, Central A&M (5); Jake Silvers, Deerfield Rochelle Zell Jewish (3).
CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Devon House, Sterling Newman (6-7, Sr., PF) 86
Demarius Splunge, Chicago Orr (6-6, Sr., F) 70
Drew Reifsteck, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (5-10, Sr., G) 63
Jalen Quinn, Tuscola (6-3, Soph., PG) 60
Drake Hammel, West Hancock (6-5, Sr., G/F) 44
CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL (HT., YR., POS.) POINTS
Caleb Zurliene, Breese Mater Dei (6-6, Sr., F) 41
Dawson Yates, Pinckneyville (6-2, Sr., G) 40
Kaleb Applebey, Mt. Carmel (6-7, Jr., F) 38
Matt Owens, Elmhurst Timothy Christian (5-10, Sr., PG) 36
*-Marcus Hill, Rockford Christian (6-0, Sr., PG) 30
*-Kavon Russell, Kewanee (6-2, Sr., G) 30
*-Alex Wood, Normal U-High (5-11, Sr., PG) 30
CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION
Carson Parker, Nashville (6-5, Sr., F) 25; Jacob Schadegg, Breese Mater Dei (5-10, Sr., G) 20; Keyon Joiner, Chicago Phillips (6-2, Sr., G) 18; Spencer Yoggerst, Riverton (6-5, Sr., F) 18; Jack Weber, El Paso-Gridley (6-6, Sr., F) 17; Trey Bazzell, Fairbury Prairie Central (6-3, Jr., G) 14; Nate Henry, Rockridge (6-4, Soph., G) 14; Reece Johnson, Benton (6-1, Jr., PG) 14; Trey VanWinkle, Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-1, Sr., G) 14; Lester Bradford, Chicago Raby (6-1, Sr., G) 13; Coby Weekly, Chicago Clark (6-4, Sr., F) 13; Jadon Williams, Chicago Corliss (6-2, Sr., F) 13; Calvon Clemens, Murphysboro (5-7, Soph., G) 12; Jaxon Cusac-McKay, Minonk Fieldcrest (5-10, Jr., G) 11; Justin Guernsey, Pleasant Plains (6-5, Jr., G) 11; Kane Hixenbaugh, Fairfield (6-3, Sr., SF) 11; Ryan Weir, Pontiac (6-3, Sr., F) 11; Austin Brown, Johnston City (6-0, Soph., G) 9; Austin Pullara, Coal City (6-2, Sr., G) 9; Trey Woolsey, Oregon (6-4, Sr., F) 9; Robert Hobbs, Chicago Crane (6-4, Sr., PG) 8; Mason Muller, Petersburg PORTA (6-8, Sr., G) 8; Johnathan Oden, Chicago Legal Prep (6-8, Sr., F) 8; Miko Burns, Chicago Dyett (6-0, Jr., SG) 6; Zach Derus, Rockford Lutheran (5-9, Jr., G) 6; Holt Geltmaker, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central (6-2, Jr., G) 6; Bryce Hall, Chicago Orr (6-4, Sr., G) 6; Gavin Huffman, Roxana (6-2, Jr., G) 6; Josh Johnson, Orion (6-0, Sr., G) 6; La’Ron Owens, Chicago Dunbar (5-9, Sr., PG) 6; Joe Tianen, Chicago Sullivan (6-4, Sr., G) 6; Daniel Tingley, Marshall (6-0, Jr., G) 6; Landon Zurliene, Fairfield (6-3, Jr., SG) 6.
Also receiving a single vote (thus not receiving honorable mention): Brayden Childress, Robinson (5); Jaquan Jackson, Murphysboro (5); Beau Stipp, Mt. Carmel (5); Drew Wollenschlager, Normal U-High (5); Andrew Ambrose, Pana (3); Jonah Lauff, Pana (3); Ethan Mahon, Carmi White County (3); Brett Terry, Alton Marquette (3).