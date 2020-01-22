Central A&M's Griffin Andricks is a threat from everywhere on the court

Before the Raiders and Tuscola tipped off, Paradee was honored for scoring 1,000 career points and Heaton was honored for crossing 2,000 points and becoming Central A&M's all-time leading scorer. Andricks crossed 1,000 points during last season's state tournament, making the Raiders' roster all the more notable in its depth and scoring strength.

"I was honored when we got back from state and it's just awesome," Andricks said. "(Connor and Jacob) are two really good players and two of my best friends, and it is great to see them do that. They have worked all their lives to be this good and it has paid off."

Next season, Andricks plans to play basketball for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, but before then, he has more pressing matters. The Raiders face St. Teresa (11-7, 3-0 CIC) on Friday in a key CIC battle. The Raider beat the Bulldogs in the championship game of the Macon County Tournament in December, 62-54, and are looking for another win ahead of a possible third matchup in the CIC Tournament.