Central A&M's season ends in Class 1A boys basketball super-sectional loss to Goreville

"It just seemed like key shots didn't fall or they got key rebounds or key turnovers," A&M coach Rob Smith said. "It just had a weird feel to it. You can't really attribute it to one thing and say: That was the game. There are certain things you can look at and say, 'We didn't do this or they did this.' It was a culmination of multiple things."

Members of the team slowly began to file out of the locker room, eyes read and voices breaking. The moment was hitting them. They've been a runaway train in the area and in Class 1A basketball around the state for three seasons and have played together since they were in fourth grade, and probably sooner on whatever miniature hoop would have them.

Senior Connor Hutchins joined the mix when they were freshman and Andricks moved back to his hometown when he was a sophomore. There was a chemistry to the team that paved the way for back-to-back 30-win seasons.

Each will have their next stop: Some will play football, some basketball and some won't. It's a part of life, and they know it, but they weren't ready to face it on a Tuesday night in Carbondale.

"It's hard to put into words what these guys mean to me and what we mean to each other," Paradee said. "It's definitely going to be the hardest thing moving away and leaving these guys."