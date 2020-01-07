Central A&M, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley girls reach semifinals of Macon County Tournament.

MOWEAWQUA — Central A&M had too many weapons for Meridian to try to stop.

Channing Reed commanded the paint, Mikayla and McKenna Denton hopped passing lanes and attacked the rim, Lanie Sams had the 3-pointers and everything was working for the Raiders in a 58-25 win over the Hawks on Tuesday night in the first round of the girls basketball Macon County Tournament at Central A&M High School.

Reed led team with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Mikayla Denton added 12 points, McKenna Denton scored eight points and Julia Branndmeier scored 10 points for the Raiders. Central A&M will play Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

A&M jumped out to a 15-2 lead late in the first quarter and never allowed Meridian to get within single digits again for the rest of the game. After having 27 turnovers against Tuscola last week, Dooley wanted to cut back on those and targeted 17 on Tuesday. They accomplished that, but there were still a few he thought were unnecessary.