Central Illinois high school basketball teams waiting for approval to get together

“Either we can get in the gym or we can’t," Binkley said. "We’re just waiting to see which direction we can go. I understand everything completely. We still have, every day, people dying, contracting the virus. I see the concern. I’m definitely concerned about getting kids back in school. I understand everything that is going on. I think they’re making the right decisions.

“As soon as we are informed of what we can do and what we can’t do, we’ll go from there. If it comes down, kids are just going to have to play like I did back when I was in school. There was no AAU, there was no summer weight lifting, there were no camps. You played on your own. I think we turned out OK."

Though missing the on-the-court element and hands-on teaching of the summer is key, not being around teammates can also take a tole. Lehman has a small team — one that operates best when they're together.

The closeness of this group helped them through a long, difficult season last year to build their team chemistry. This time would have been used to help a strong eighth grade class work with Decatur Christian's returners.