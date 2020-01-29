Challenge accepted: Avery Still having big season for Sullivan girls basketball

SULLIVAN — Before the season began, Sheri McCain knew just how to ignite a flame in Avery Still to help her take the kind of leap necessary for a team that sought a senior torchbearer.

Esther Miller had graduated and the Sullivan girls basketball team needed a senior player in the post to continue what has been a stretch of strong interior play. McCain knew she had that type of player in Still, now a senior. McCain has known since Still was in seventh grade that she had the size, strength, speed and shooting touch to have a standout high school career.

Still was an honorable mention all-conference play in the Central Illinois Conference last season after averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, but McCain knew there was more there. McCain's goal for Still: Be unanimous first team in the conference. In the summer, she told Still that she could be an all-state player.

"She’s played a lot of basketball and she’s one tough girl," McCain said. "She’s down there with girls on her all game and draped all over her. She’s tough around that rim, and she’s improved leaps and bounds from last year to this year."