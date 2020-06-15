Champaign takes over as host of the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament; girls remain at Normal's Redbird Arena

BLOOMINGTON — The boys are headed back to Champaign while the girls are staying in Normal.
The Illinois High School Association announced Monday the Boys State Basketball Tournament will return to State Farm Center in Champaign (formerly the Assembly Hall) next March. After 77 years, the tourney moved from Champaign to Peoria in 1996.
The Girls State Basketball Tournament will remain at Illinois State's Redbird Arena, where it has been held since 1992.
Both the boys and girls contracts are for three years. The IHSA Board of Directors held a virtual meeting Monday to make the decision.
Peoria also put in a bid to host the boys tournaments along with a bid for the boys and girls tourneys at Carver Arena.
“We are thrilled with today’s news that the Illinois high school boys basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois,” said Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. “We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families, and fans of the state’s best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"My thanks to the many people and organizations locally who collaborated on a compelling bid and proposal. We look forward to showcasing the state’s flagship university, celebrating the many virtues of Champaign-Urbana, and maximizing the full spectrum of amenities in State Farm Center to visitors from all across Illinois. The relationship between the IHSA and the University of Illinois extends back more than 100 years, and we are excited to continue this longstanding, positive partnership many years into the future.”
The State Farm Center completed a $170 million renovation in 2016.
“We are ecstatic to welcome the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament back to its original home at the University of Illinois,” said Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “Our community has evolved into a much broader vision incorporating sports, education, technology, and a place of diverse culture that will provide incredible experiences for all involved. We are ready to embrace a new tradition of welcoming teams, families, fans, officials, and media for the experience of a lifetime.”
The tourney formats will change for the 2020-21 school year. All four classes in girls and boys will be held on the same weekend. The girls will be from March 4-6 and the boys from March 11-13. All four championship games will be held on the final day.
This story will be updated.
