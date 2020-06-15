Champaign takes over as host of the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament; girls remain at Normal's Redbird Arena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The boys are headed back to Champaign while the girls are staying in Normal.

The Illinois High School Association announced Monday the Boys State Basketball Tournament will return to State Farm Center in Champaign (formerly the Assembly Hall) next March. After 77 years, the tourney moved from Champaign to Peoria in 1996.

The Girls State Basketball Tournament will remain at Illinois State's Redbird Arena, where it has been held since 1992.

Both the boys and girls contracts are for three years. The IHSA Board of Directors held a virtual meeting Monday to make the decision.

Peoria also put in a bid to host the boys tournaments along with a bid for the boys and girls tourneys at Carver Arena.

“We are thrilled with today’s news that the Illinois high school boys basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois,” said Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. “We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families, and fans of the state’s best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience.