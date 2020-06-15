Champaign takes over as host of the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament

"The people of Peoria have been nothing but wonderful," said Welch. "Every time we went over there those folks have worked real hard and make you feel right at home.

"With that said, I grew up in a town real close to Champaign-Urbana (Philo) and that's where I watched the state finals as a kid. The old adage, 'Give us the ball and we'll take you to the Hall,' that doesn't work anymore because it's not Assembly Hall, but certainly there's some excitement there. You go to where the University of Illinois is and the opportunity to play in that arena is awfully intriguing."

Both the boys and girls contracts are for three years. The IHSA Board of Directors held a video conference call Monday to make the decisions.

Peoria put in a bid to host the boys tournaments along with another for both the boys and girls tourneys at Carver Arena.

"At the end of the day the fact our girls tournament had found continued success and a venue that is rich in history for our girls, they've found their own niche being in Redbird Arena," said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

"Once we determined that was the best fit for that tournament, then we had to evaluate Peoria versus Champaign-Urbana (for the boys)."