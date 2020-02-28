Charleston basketball beats Mount Zion in preview of regional matchup

CHARLESTON — Mount Zion and Charleston played a tune-up Friday night for their upcoming regional quarterfinal rematch, serving as the precursor for a higher-stakes meeting Monday where one can claim a postseason win as a positive note in sub-.500 seasons.

It was Charleston that made the statement and snatched the good vibes and confidence heading into their next meetup with a 64-43 win on Friday night.

“I don’t think they’ll be a huge change-up for either team,” Charleston coach Brad Oakley said. “It’ll be whoever comes and plays and is aggressive, knocks down some shots.”

Oakley can leave Baker Gym with evidence his team can do it against the team they’ll see in the postseason.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The win was Charleston's third straight and the Trojans swept the regular-season series. The Trojans finished the regular season 12-17 and 3-9 in the Apollo. On senior night, its seniors shined. Isaac Miller led Charleston with 17 points. Caleb Hurst added 16. Sam Bickford had 17 as well. Charleston made eight 3-pointers.