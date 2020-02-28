Charleston basketball beats Mount Zion in preview of regional matchup

CHARLESTON — Mount Zion and Charleston played a tune-up Friday night for their upcoming regional quarterfinal rematch, serving as the precursor for a higher-stakes meeting Monday where one can claim a postseason win as a positive note in sub-.500 seasons.
It was Charleston that made the statement and snatched the good vibes and confidence heading into their next meetup with a 64-43 win on Friday night.
“I don’t think they’ll be a huge change-up for either team,” Charleston coach Brad Oakley said. “It’ll be whoever comes and plays and is aggressive, knocks down some shots.”
Oakley can leave Baker Gym with evidence his team can do it against the team they’ll see in the postseason.
The win was Charleston's third straight and the Trojans swept the regular-season series. The Trojans finished the regular season 12-17 and 3-9 in the Apollo. On senior night, its seniors shined. Isaac Miller led Charleston with 17 points. Caleb Hurst added 16. Sam Bickford had 17 as well. Charleston made eight 3-pointers.
Charleston controlled the game for the final three quarters thanks to a 20-0 run that flipped the game around. It took only five minutes for Charleston to erase a turnover-filled first quarter and an early 13-9 deficit to put itself in position to cruise to a win. The Trojans scored seven times in the first four minutes of the second quarter. They made four 3-pointers and didn’t turn it over once. Each basket hit Mount Zion like a brick thrown off a roof and built on the next, resulting in a 38-17 halftime lead.
“We just started moving the ball,” Oakley said. “We stepped up and knocked down shots.”
Mount Zion didn’t score for nearly six minutes in the second half. Charleston switched to a 2-3 zone after the first quarter and swarmed the ball whenever Mount Zion threw it in the paint, not concerned about giving up open 3-pointers. It forced five second-quarter turnovers.
“They didn’t get some breakaways on us, and whenever we make shots, it makes it a little easier to get back in our defense and get set,” Oakley said.
The second half, though, did not turn into a running clock romp. Mount Zion scored 11 straight points to open the third quarter, aided by three Charleston turnovers. The brief outpouring pulled the Braves within 10, 38-28, but no closer. Charleston scored on its next two possessions.
