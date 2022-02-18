Check out the Decatur area high school boys basketball regional matchups

DECATUR — The first boys basketball postseason since 2019 will begin this weekend, with regional quarterfinal games starting on Saturday around Central Illinois.

Regional semifinals continue next week with regional finals tipping off on Friday. Boys state will run March 10-12 at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Here’s a look at the upcoming local playoff matchups:

CLASS 1A

In the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional, Tuscola is the No. 1 seed of the Arcola Regional. The Warriors are 22-6 overall, 5-1 in the CIC and will face No. 16 seed Broadlands Heritage on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Tuscola in the quarterfinals.

No. 3 Okaw Valley plays No. 14 Chrisman on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Okaw Valley. No. 5 Arcola faces No. 13 Villa Grove on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Arcola.

In the Patoka Regional, No. 2 Effingham St. Anthony plays No. 16 Mulberry Grove on Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Anthony.

In the Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Regional, No. 2 Meridian faces CIC-rival Central A&M on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Meridian. The Hawks (22-7) beat the Raiders 92-53 on Jan. 7.

In the Watseka Sectional, No. 4 LSA plays No. 10 Armstrong on Saturday at 4 p.m. at LSA.

In the St. Teresa Regional, No. 1 Cerro Gordo-Bement hopes to continue its historic season that includes a program best 25-6 record. The Broncos face No. 16 Decatur Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Cerro Gordo.

No. 3 St. Teresa faces No. 15 DeLand-Weldon in the regional quarterfinals on Saturday, at 7 p.m. at St. Teresa.

No. 11 Argenta-Oreana faces No. 13 Fisher, Saturday at 7 p.m. at Argenta. No. 6 Mount Pulaski plays No. 14 Farmer City Blue Ridge on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mount Pulaski.

CLASS 2A

In the Clifton Central Sectional, Monticello is the No. 1 seed in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional. The 27-3 Sages were Illini Prairie Conference champions and will face the winner between No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. No. 9 Clifton Central on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Gibson City.

In the Stanford Olympia Sectional, Warrensburg-Latham is the No. 2 seed in the Bloomington Central Catholic Regional. The Cardinals will play the winner between No. 7 Downs Tri-Valley vs. No. 9 Tremont on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Bloomington Central Catholic in a regional semifinal.

In the Maroa-Forsyth Regional side of the Stanford Sectional, No. 10 Clinton faces No. 8 Riverton on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Riverton in a quarterfinal.

No. 4 Maroa-Forsyth plays the winner between No. 5 Williamsville vs. No. 12 Tri-City/Sangamon Valley on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Maroa.

In the Flora Sectional, No. 9 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond faces No. 11 Shelbyville in the ALAH Regional quarterfinal on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at ALAH. The winner will face No. 1 Teutopolis in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at ALAH.

No. 7 Paris faces No. 13 Sullivan on Saturday at noon at Paris.

In the Pana Regional, No. 1 seeded Pana will face the winner between No. 8 Litchfield and No. 9 Carlinville on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Pana. The Panthers finished their season 27-3 and were South Central Conference champions with a 7-0 record, including wins over both Litchfield and Carlinville.

CLASS 3A

In the Danville Sectional, Mount Zion is the No. 4 seed in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Regional and faces No. 5 Springfield Lanphier on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart in the regional semifinal.

No. 1 seed Lincoln will face the winner of No. 8 Champaign Central and No. 9 Urbana on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mahomet in the regional semifinal. The Railsplitters are 23-7 overall and an Apollo-winning mark of 10-1 in conference play.

In the MacArthur Regional, No. 7 Mattoon and No. 10 Eisenhower face off in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mattoon. The winner advances to play No. 2 MacArthur on the Generals' home court on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinal. The Generals are 23-7 on the season and in second place in the Central State 8 with a 13-4 record.

No. 3 Springfield Southeast and No. 6 Charleston play on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in a semifinal at MacArthur.

In the Highland Sectional, No. 3 Taylorville will tip off with No. 7 Jacksonville on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Chatham in a Chatham Glenwood regional semifinal.

At the Olney Richland County Regional, No. 2 Olney takes on No. 8 Effingham on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the regional semis.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.