Check out the Decatur area high school girls basketball regional matchups

DECATUR — The high school girls basketball postseason begins on Saturday with regional quarterfinals across Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A kicking off the 2021-22 playoffs.

Here are the local matchups in regional quarterfinal and semifinal games that take place this weekend and early next week:

CLASS 1A

In the Farmer City Blue Ridge sectional, No. 2 seed St. Teresa will play the winner between No. 6 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. No. 9 Fisher on Monday at 6 p.m. in LeRoy.

No. 8 LSA faces No. 10 Deland-Weldon in the regional quarterfinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Church in Decatur. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Mount Pulaski on Monday at 6 p.m. at Cerro Gordo High School.

No. 7 Urbana University tips off with No. 12 Argenta-Oreana on Sat. at 1 p.m. at Urbana. The winner will face No. 4 Cerro Gordo in the regional semifinals on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Cerro Gordo.

In the Tuscola Sectional, No. 3 seed Tuscola plays No. 6 Okaw Valley on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the regional semifinal at Meridian.

No. 5 Arcola plays No. 11 Chrisman on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Arcola.

No. 2 Effingham St. Anthony will play the winner of No. 6 Dieterich and No. 11 Casey-Westfield on Monday at 6 p.m. at Toledo Cumberland.

No. 7 Meridian faces No. 8 Central A&M on Saturday at noon in a regional quarterfinal at Meridian.

CLASS 2A

At the Monticello Sectional, No. 6 Monticello faces No. 8 Shelbyville on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to face No. 1 seeded Pana on Monday at 6 p.m. in Arthur.

No. 4 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond will face the winner between No. 5 Tolono Unity vs, No. 10 Sullivan on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Maroa-Forsyth tips off with No. 11 Tri-City/Sangamon Valley on Saturday at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School at 1 p.m.

No. 1 seed Teutopolis will play the winner between Carmi-White County and Salem on Monday at 6 p.m. in Salem.

No. 7 Warrensburg-Latham faces No. 12 Downs Tri-Valley on Saturday at Warrensburg, time to be announced. The winner faces No. 3 Clinton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Clinton.

CLASS 3A

In the Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional, No. 1 Mattoon plays the winner between No. 7 Herrin vs. No. 8 Carbondale on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Herrin.

No. 6 Taylorville faces No. 3 East St. Louis on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Bethalto. No. 9 Charleston faces No. 2 Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. at Charleston.

In the Lincoln sectional, No. 4 MacArthur faces No. 5 Chatham Glenwood in the regional semifinal on Tuesday at Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Lincoln will face the winner of No. 7 Danville and No. 8 Urbana on Monday at Champaign Central at 6 p.m.

Eisenhower was going to face Mount Zion in the regional quarterfinal but due to low participation numbers, the Panthers had to forfeit the game. Mount Zion will move move on to the regional semifinals and face No. 2 Rochester on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Rochester.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

