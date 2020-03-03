Check out the final Associated Press high school boys basketball poll (March 3, 2020)

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
State rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (7) 26-2 70 1
2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 26-5 63 2
3. Harvey Thornton 29-1 56 3
4. Simeon 22-8 49 4
5. Collinsville 28-4 42 6
6. Whitney Young 18-9 33 7
7. Evanston Township 26-4 26 8
8. O'Fallon 24-6 19 9
9. Homewood-Flossmoor 23-4 12 5
10. Bolingbrook 26-5 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3. Loyola 2. Stevenson 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Peoria Notre Dame (6) 27-1 69 2
2. Niles Notre Dame (1) 26-5 63 1
3. Morgan Park 20-9 52 3
4. Bogan 25-3 48 T4
(tie) Galesburg 28-3 48 T4
6. Lincoln 29-2 30 6
7. Kankakee 24-4 23 7
8. Rock Island 21-8 14 10
9. DePaul College Prep 24-5 13 9
10. Rockford Boylan 24-7 9 NR
Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 5. Oak Forest 5. Hinsdale South 3. Geneseo 1. Hillcrest 1. Centralia 1.